HC Wainwright Increases Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $14.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Imunon Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.12. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.