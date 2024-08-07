HC Wainwright Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $11.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.44% from the company’s current price.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 670,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

