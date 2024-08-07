HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.00 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

