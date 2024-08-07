HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 19.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TGTX stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

