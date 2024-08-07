HC Wainwright Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $15.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

