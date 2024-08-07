HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 3.3%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 24,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 697.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCW Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

Featured Articles

