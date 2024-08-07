Head-To-Head Comparison: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and RCF Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 447.37%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A 128.18% 86.87% RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and RCF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vista Gold and RCF Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.04) -12.56 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats RCF Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

