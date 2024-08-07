Head to Head Survey: Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) & Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neurogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Neurogene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurogene and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene N/A N/A -$36.32 million N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences $7.00 million 6.03 -$101.87 million ($1.40) -0.41

Volatility and Risk

Neurogene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kezar Life Sciences.

Neurogene has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neurogene and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -32.04% -27.25% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -47.28% -40.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurogene and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 0 8 1 3.11 Kezar Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Neurogene presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 675.86%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Neurogene.

Summary

Neurogene beats Kezar Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc., a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease. It has a license agreement with The University of North Carolina, the University of Edinburgh, Virovek, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

