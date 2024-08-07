Head to Head Survey: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JinkoSolar and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83 Qorvo 2 9 5 0 2.19

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Qorvo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81% Qorvo -0.66% 14.92% 8.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.06 $485.56 million $6.41 2.98 Qorvo $3.77 billion 2.59 -$70.32 million ($0.73) -141.12

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qorvo beats JinkoSolar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

