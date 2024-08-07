Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of HR opened at $18.07 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $732,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,911,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

