Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

