Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.92

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.92 and traded as low as $93.27. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $93.27, with a volume of 321 shares.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 6.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
