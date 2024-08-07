Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Down 8.1 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

