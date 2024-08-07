Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS.
Henry Schein Trading Down 8.1 %
Henry Schein stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.