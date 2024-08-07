Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

