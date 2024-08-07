Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Trading 2.6% Higher

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.77. 10,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.08.
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
