Hilltop Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.