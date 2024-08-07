Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

HIMS stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,687.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 273,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

