Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,860,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 7,673,416 shares.The stock last traded at $17.06 and had previously closed at $17.84.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,997 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,687.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

