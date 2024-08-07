HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

