Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Shares Down 5.9%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers.

