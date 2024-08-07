Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $377.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.68 and its 200-day moving average is $353.39. The company has a market cap of $350.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.