Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,563.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 973.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 390,022 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

