Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNST. Northland Securities started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Honest by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

