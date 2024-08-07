Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

