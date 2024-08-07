Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.44. Approximately 43,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 7,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.16.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.78.

About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

