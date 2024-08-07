Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Howmet Aerospace has raised its dividend by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

