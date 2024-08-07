H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $385.32

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.32 ($4.92) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.18). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.18), with a volume of 44,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of £177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Simon Walker bought 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($49,283.77). Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

