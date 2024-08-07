Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.35.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

