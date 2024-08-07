HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 384 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.3 %

HubSpot stock opened at $449.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.97 and its 200-day moving average is $593.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.