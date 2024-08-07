Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.56.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

