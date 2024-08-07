Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,692 shares of company stock worth $3,689,918. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.