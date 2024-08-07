Hydro One (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter.

H opened at C$43.50 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$44.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market cap of C$26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

