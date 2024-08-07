Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 3,560.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

