IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IES Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. IES has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,757 shares of company stock worth $15,973,136 over the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in IES by 41.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its position in IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in IES by 217.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

