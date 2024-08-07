ImmuCell (ICCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

