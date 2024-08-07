ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.07.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

