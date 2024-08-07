Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunocore Price Performance
Shares of IMCR stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
