Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

