Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4336 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.47.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

