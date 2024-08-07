Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4336 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
