Inchcape plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.30 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inchcape Stock Up 0.9 %

INCH stock opened at GBX 815 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 742.95. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($11.17).

In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($127,714.88). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

