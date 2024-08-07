Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -655.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.