Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
IRT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -655.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
