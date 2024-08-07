Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

IRT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -655.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

