Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $131,081. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

