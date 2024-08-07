Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

