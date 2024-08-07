Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.