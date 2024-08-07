Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Lowered to $6.65 at B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.65 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 249.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 911,293 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

