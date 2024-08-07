Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 249.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 911,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

