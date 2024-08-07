Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INFN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

