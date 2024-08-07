Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.09.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.79 on Monday. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infinera by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Infinera by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

