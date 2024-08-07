Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Up 0.4%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 12,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

