Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,019. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

