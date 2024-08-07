Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.35.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,554 shares of company stock worth $4,665,019 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

